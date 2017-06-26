Pirates' Austin Meadows: Management chimes in on injury
Assistant general manager Kevin Graves said the organization isn't "overly concerned" with Meadow's hamstring injury, though he offered no prediction on how much time the outfielder might miss, 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.
Speaking on Neal Huntington's weekly radio spot Sunday, Graves offered no timetable for a return. Earlier in the day, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that Meadows received a platelet rich plasma injection last week and could miss up to four weeks. The outfielder is in the midst of his first full season at Triple-A Indianapolis, slashing .248/.313/.358 in 254 at-bats with four homers and 10 stolen bases.
