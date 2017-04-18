Pirates' Austin Meadows: Opening in big-league outfield
Meadows could be an option to see regular playing time in the big-league outfield with Tuesday's announcement that Starling Marte has received an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
The Pirates' top prospect is hitting just .162/.220/.270 with one home run in 41 plate appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis, but a .185 BABIP is largely to blame for his struggles. Pittsburgh will likely use this as an opportunity to give Adam Frazier and John Jaso more at-bats in the short term, but if the club thinks Meadows is ready for big-league pitching, he could be called upon in the coming weeks with an opening for semi-regular at-bats.
