After a slow start to 2017, Meadows is batting .286 in his last 28 at-bats and has hits in six of his last seven games.

It's unlikely Pittsburgh considers recalling him prior to the passing of Super 2 Arbitration, but he can press matters with a strong start. The Pirates promoted Meadows aggressively to Triple-A in 2016 and will look for continued plate discipline improvement -- he holds a 14:47 BB:K with Indianapolis. At this stage of his career, the 21-year-old simply needs to stay healthy after missing parts of his first three pro seasons.