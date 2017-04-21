Pirates' Austin Meadows: Picking up Triple-A pace
After a slow start to 2017, Meadows is batting .286 in his last 28 at-bats and has hits in six of his last seven games.
It's unlikely Pittsburgh considers recalling him prior to the passing of Super 2 Arbitration, but he can press matters with a strong start. The Pirates promoted Meadows aggressively to Triple-A in 2016 and will look for continued plate discipline improvement -- he holds a 14:47 BB:K with Indianapolis. At this stage of his career, the 21-year-old simply needs to stay healthy after missing parts of his first three pro seasons.
More News
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Opening in big-league outfield•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Struggling to start 2017 season at Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Reassigned to minors•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Seeing plenty of opportunities•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Increased action on tap•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Clean bill of health•
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...