Meadows, 21, is just 6-for-37 (.162) with one home run, five RBI and one steal through 10 games for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Meadows did not fare well in his brief stint at Triple-A last season either, hitting just .214 over 37 games. He remains an elite outfield prospect, but with no openings at the MLB level and some kinks to work out at the dish, he will likely stay at Triple-A in the short term.