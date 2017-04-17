Pirates' Austin Meadows: Struggling to start 2017 season at Triple-A
Meadows, 21, is just 6-for-37 (.162) with one home run, five RBI and one steal through 10 games for Triple-A Indianapolis.
Meadows did not fare well in his brief stint at Triple-A last season either, hitting just .214 over 37 games. He remains an elite outfield prospect, but with no openings at the MLB level and some kinks to work out at the dish, he will likely stay at Triple-A in the short term.
More News
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Reassigned to minors•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Seeing plenty of opportunities•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Increased action on tap•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Clean bill of health•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: To miss AFL with strained oblique•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Big night Tuesday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...