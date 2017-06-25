Pirates' Austin Meadows: Will miss one month with torn hamstring
Meadows (hamstring) received a platelet rich plasma injection last week and is expected to miss up to four weeks, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Reviewreports.
As the top-prospect in Pittsburgh's organization, Meadows will now have to take some time off to rehab his torn hamstring. The 22-year-old was hitting .248 with four home runs and 35 RBI in 281 plate appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis this season before the injury.
