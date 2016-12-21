The Pirates designated Dragmire for assignment Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

With the Pirates making the signing of reliever Daniel Hudson official Wednesday, Dragmire was dropped from the 40-man roster to accommodate the right-hander. The Pirates had previously claimed Dragmire off waivers a week ago from the Rangers after he turned in a 4.38 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 72 innings at Double-A New Hampshire in the Blue Jays' organization in 2016. Assuming no other team decides to put in a claim for Dragmire, he'll likely serve as bullpen depth for the PIrates at the Double-A level during the upcoming season.