Pirates' Brady Dragmire: Designated for assignment Wednesday
The Pirates designated Dragmire for assignment Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
With the Pirates making the signing of reliever Daniel Hudson official Wednesday, Dragmire was dropped from the 40-man roster to accommodate the right-hander. The Pirates had previously claimed Dragmire off waivers a week ago from the Rangers after he turned in a 4.38 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 72 innings at Double-A New Hampshire in the Blue Jays' organization in 2016. Assuming no other team decides to put in a claim for Dragmire, he'll likely serve as bullpen depth for the PIrates at the Double-A level during the upcoming season.
