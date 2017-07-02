Kuhl (2-6) allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings, but received no-decision Saturday against the Giants.

Kuhl had a shutout going until giving up a solo homer to Austin Slater in the sixth inning, and as he only received a single run of support, he was denied a potential victory. He's now allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his last five starts, and despite a 5.26 ERA, he's been emerging as a player whose fantasy value is increasing. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Phillies.