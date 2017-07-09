Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Gets nod Sunday
Kuhl will start Sunday against the Cubs on short rest, The Fan 93.7 Pittsburgh reports.
Kuhl made his last start Thursday in Philadelphia, throwing 95 pitches in a career-high seven innings. It would be surprising to see the righty complete more than a few innings against Chicago. He replaces expected starter Jameson Taillon, who was a late scratch Sunday.
More News
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Hurls career-best seven innings in win over Phillies•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Fires quality start Saturday•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Lasts five innings again•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Gets back in win column•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Takes another loss Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Next start pushed to Wednesday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...