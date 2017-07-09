Kuhl will start Sunday against the Cubs on short rest, The Fan 93.7 Pittsburgh reports.

Kuhl made his last start Thursday in Philadelphia, throwing 95 pitches in a career-high seven innings. It would be surprising to see the righty complete more than a few innings against Chicago. He replaces expected starter Jameson Taillon, who was a late scratch Sunday.

