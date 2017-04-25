Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Gets rocked by Cubs in loss
Kuhl (1-2) was rocked for nine runs on eight hits and four walks in just 1.2 innings during Monday's loss to the Cubs. He recorded one strikeout.
Kuhl retired the first two batters he faced in the first inning but then walked a pair before allowing an RBI single to Addison Russell and a three-run homer to Jason Heyward. He saw the visitors plate five more runs in the second as seven men reached base before his removal with two outs. Though he faced a tough opponent in this one, this miserable outing came out of nowhere for Kuhl, who had delivered quality starts in each of his last two outings to lower his ERA to 2.60. He amazingly saw that figure balloon over four full runs after this appearance and will look to bounce back Sunday against the Marlins.
