Kuhl (1-0) allowed one run on five hits while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

This was a solid outing against an admirable opponent, and Kuhl improved to a 2.38 ERA with an impressive 11 punchouts through 11.1 innings for the season. The strikeouts are particularly noteworthy because he fanned just 53 batters through 70.2 innings with an underwhelming 17.6 strikeout percentage last year. Additionally, after issuing six free passes through five frames in his 2017 debut, Kuhl didn't walk a single batter Thursday. There's could be sneaky potential here, and the 24-year-old righty should be on your radar.