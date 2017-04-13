Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Holds Red Sox in check during no-decision
Kuhl (1-0) allowed one run on five hits while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Boston.
This was a solid outing against an admirable opponent, and Kuhl improved to a 2.38 ERA with an impressive 11 punchouts through 11.1 innings for the season. The strikeouts are particularly noteworthy because he fanned just 53 batters through 70.2 innings with an underwhelming 17.6 strikeout percentage last year. Additionally, after issuing six free passes through five frames in his 2017 debut, Kuhl didn't walk a single batter Thursday. There's could be sneaky potential here, and the 24-year-old righty should be on your radar.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...