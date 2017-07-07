Kuhl (3-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in a career-high seven innings to beat the Phillies on Thursday. He walked three and struck out three.

A Josh Bell error at first base resulted in Kuhl's only run allowed until Aaron Altherr drove in two more with a seventh-inning single. Luckily for the second-year righty, Pittsburgh's offense was able to put the team back ahead for good in the eighth en route to a 6-3 win. Kuhl still owns a 5.03 ERA and 4.75 xFIP heading into the All-Star break, so expectations should be tempered when he takes on the Brewers a week from Monday.