Kuhl went five innings in a no-decision Sunday, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking one in St. Louis.

Sunday evening's contest marked the fifth straight time Kuhl has lasted exactly five innings. His 59 K's on the season aren't bad, but his 2-6 record, 21 walks and seven home runs allowed across 15 starts (69.1 innings) certainly leave something to be desired. Kuhl is slated to toe the rubber again Saturday at home against the Giants.