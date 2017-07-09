Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Lasts three innings in spot start Sunday
Kuhl allowed one run on two hits and three walks across three innings during Sunday's no-decision against the Cubs. He struck out four.
Kuhl, who was forced into a spot start after Jameson Taillon was scratched due to an illness, pitched well for the most part and was only scored upon after he put a pair of men on with with no outs in the third. He was able to battle through the inning, working up to 58 total pitches, but he was removed at that point despite a large lead since he pitched just three days earlier. Kuhl took his lumps at times during the first half and will carry a 4.96 ERA into the All-Star break, but he has turned in some solid performances of late and will look to carry that momentum into the second half of the season.
