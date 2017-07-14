Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Lined up for two-start week
Kuhl will start Monday against the Brewers, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He'll take Jameson Taillon's place, which sets him up for a double dip next week. Kuhl has not sweated July so far, as he's posted a 2.25 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 16 innings. He's had trouble moving past the fifth inning but is showing more signs that he's worth using in some mixed fantasy leagues, and this pair of outings makes him at least worthy of a cheap rental.
