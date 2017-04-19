Kuhl (1-1) gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.

He only threw 72 pitches (48 for strikes), but on a night when the Pirates' offense was struggling following the news of Sterling Marte's 80-game suspension, Kuhl got lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning with runners on first and second and one out. The right-hander will look to extend his quality start streak to three when he faces the Cubs at home Monday.

