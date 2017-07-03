Stewart is out of the lineup Monday against the Phillies.

After starting four of the past six games behind the plate, Stewart's opportunities to see regular at-bats will likely draw to a close with the Pirates bringing back Francisco Cervelli (concussion) from the 7-day disabled list Monday. Stewart has never been known for his aptitude with the bat anyway, so it's unlikely fantasy owners in NL-only leagues were relying on him for much production while Cervelli was sidelined.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories