Stewart is out of the lineup Monday against the Phillies.

After starting four of the past six games behind the plate, Stewart's opportunities to see regular at-bats will likely draw to a close with the Pirates bringing back Francisco Cervelli (concussion) from the 7-day disabled list Monday. Stewart has never been known for his aptitude with the bat anyway, so it's unlikely fantasy owners in NL-only leagues were relying on him for much production while Cervelli was sidelined.