Pirates' Chris Stewart: Bows out of lineup
Stewart is out of the lineup Monday against the Phillies.
After starting four of the past six games behind the plate, Stewart's opportunities to see regular at-bats will likely draw to a close with the Pirates bringing back Francisco Cervelli (concussion) from the 7-day disabled list Monday. Stewart has never been known for his aptitude with the bat anyway, so it's unlikely fantasy owners in NL-only leagues were relying on him for much production while Cervelli was sidelined.
More News
-
Pirates' Chris Stewart: Collects fourth start in six games•
-
Pirates' Chris Stewart: In lineup Wednesday against Brewers•
-
Pirates' Chris Stewart: Activated from DL•
-
Pirates' Chris Stewart: Hopes to run bases soon•
-
Pirates' Chris Stewart: Back to baseball activities•
-
Pirates' Chris Stewart: MRI on tap Wednesday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...