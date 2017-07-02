Stewart will start behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday against the Giants, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

It initially appeared that the higher-upside Elias Diaz would settle in as the Pirates' primary starter behind the dish while Francisco Cervelli (concussion) has been sidelined, but those duties seem to have fallen to Stewart, who will pick up his fourth start in six games Sunday. Stewart collected only two hits in those previous three starts and is batting .203 on the season, so it will be difficult to wring much fantasy value out of him while he retains the top spot on the depth chart.