Pirates' Chris Stewart: Makes second start of season Thursday
Stewart will start at catcher Thursday afternoon in Boston.
The 34-year-old has played in just one game, going 1-for-3 against Atlanta on April 9. Stewart is looking to stay healthy in 2017 after appearing in only 34 games last season. Starter Francisco Cervelli will get the day off at Fenway.
