Tucker (thumb) is back in action at High-A Bradenton.

The 20-year-old shortstop has had an excellent campaign, hitting .263/.349/.411 with four home runs and 28 steals (on 38 attempts) in 224 at-bats. He has missed a good chunk of time due to injuries as a professional, but is still displaying excellent plate skills (54:30 K:BB) at an age-appropriate level. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, there is room for him to grow into a bit more power as he matures, and the speed will certainly play all the way up the ladder.