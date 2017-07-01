Tucker (thumb) is back in action at High-A Bradenton.

The 20-year-old shortstop has had an excellent campaign, hitting .263/.349/.411 with four home runs and 28 steals (on 38 attempts) in 224 at-bats. He has missed a good chunk of time due to injuries as a professional, but is still displaying excellent plate skills (54:30 K:BB) at an age-appropriate level. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, there is room for him to grow into a bit more power as he matures, and the speed will certainly play all the way up the ladder.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories