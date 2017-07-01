Pirates' Cole Tucker: Returns from thumb injury
Tucker (thumb) is back in action at High-A Bradenton.
The 20-year-old shortstop has had an excellent campaign, hitting .263/.349/.411 with four home runs and 28 steals (on 38 attempts) in 224 at-bats. He has missed a good chunk of time due to injuries as a professional, but is still displaying excellent plate skills (54:30 K:BB) at an age-appropriate level. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, there is room for him to grow into a bit more power as he matures, and the speed will certainly play all the way up the ladder.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...