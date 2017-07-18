Hudson (2-4) picked up his second win Monday, recording one out against the Brewers.

He allowed a hit to the only batter he faced, but right fielder Gregory Polanco threw out a runner attempting to score. As a result, Hudson hasn't allowed an earned run in his last seven outings (5.1 innings). He's pitched mostly in low-leverage situations but is slowly regaining the trust of management. Hudson has compiled a 4.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB in 37.1 innings. It was thought in some circles that he could take over the closer's duties when Tony Watson faltered or was traded, but Felipe Rivero leap-frogged Hudson and has showed no signs of slowing down.