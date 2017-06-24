Hudson allowed one run on one hit and two walks Friday, retiring just one batter.

He surrendered a solo homer to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning and has now given up six home runs in only 31 innings. Hudson hasn't delivered the goods since Pittsburgh signed the free agent to a two-year, $11-million contract over the winter. His 4.1 BB/9 is the worst since his rookie season and a 5.23 ERA nearly mirrors that of his prior campaign (5.22). Hudson has proven to be a bust, but the Bucs have few alternatives and continue to stand by him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories