Pirates' Daniel Hudson: Difficult season continues
Hudson allowed one run on one hit and two walks Friday, retiring just one batter.
He surrendered a solo homer to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning and has now given up six home runs in only 31 innings. Hudson hasn't delivered the goods since Pittsburgh signed the free agent to a two-year, $11-million contract over the winter. His 4.1 BB/9 is the worst since his rookie season and a 5.23 ERA nearly mirrors that of his prior campaign (5.22). Hudson has proven to be a bust, but the Bucs have few alternatives and continue to stand by him.
