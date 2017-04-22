Freese with 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Yankees.

Freese's third bomb of the season extended the Pirates a lead in the fourth inning of a game they'd go on to lose. He's been hitting very well throughout the month of April, as evidenced by his .333 batting average, and fantasy owners should consider using him in lineups until an inevitable slump comes along.

