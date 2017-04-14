Pirates' David Freese: Continues torrid start with three hits Friday
Freese went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cubs.
Freese doubled in the first run of the game in the second inning and drove in another with a single in the sixth. He entered the game with a hefty .381 average and drove that number up to .440 with another great day at the dish. Freese is easily the hottest hitter in the lineup at the moment and should continue to see regular playing time as long as this trend continues.
