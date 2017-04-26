Freese was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to right hamstring soreness, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

It was assumed that Freese got the day off Tuesday for scheduled rest, but apparently the veteran third baseman is dealing with soreness in his hamstring. It doesn't sound too serious and he'll be listed as day-to-day for now.

