Pirates' David Freese: Gets breather Sunday
Freese is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Freese will be joined on the bench by Andrew McCutchen and Josh Harrison as manager Clint Hurdle looks to give some of his veterans a day off in the series finale. The third baseman had an excellent afternoon at the dish Saturday, collecting a double and three walks in the Pirates' 2-1 loss in 11 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' David Freese: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Struggling mightily in June•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Receives afternoon of rest after night game•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Hint of turnaround?•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Drives in three runs Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...