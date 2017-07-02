Freese is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Freese will be joined on the bench by Andrew McCutchen and Josh Harrison as manager Clint Hurdle looks to give some of his veterans a day off in the series finale. The third baseman had an excellent afternoon at the dish Saturday, collecting a double and three walks in the Pirates' 2-1 loss in 11 innings.