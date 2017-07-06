Freese went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and an RBI against the Phillies on Wednesday.

After a non-descript showing in June (.247/.374/.296) as Pittsburgh's primary cleanup hitter, Freese has reached base 11 times in 19 plate appearances during July. He'll likely lose some playing time when Starling Marte (suspension) returns July 18, but that time off could help keep the 34-year-old more fresh (and productive) when he does play.