Pirates' David Freese: Good start to July
Freese went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and an RBI against the Phillies on Wednesday.
After a non-descript showing in June (.247/.374/.296) as Pittsburgh's primary cleanup hitter, Freese has reached base 11 times in 19 plate appearances during July. He'll likely lose some playing time when Starling Marte (suspension) returns July 18, but that time off could help keep the 34-year-old more fresh (and productive) when he does play.
More News
-
Pirates' David Freese: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Struggling mightily in June•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Receives afternoon of rest after night game•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Hint of turnaround?•
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...