Freese went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in a 9-2 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

He's off to a terrific start, hitting .350 with a couple homers and a 5:3 BB:K in 20 at-bats. Of course, Freese is a nearly 34-year-old with a history of being a slightly above-average hitter, and there's no reason to think that he's made a sudden transformation. His stats will balance out as the sample size becomes more meaningful.

