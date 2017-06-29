Freese is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.

Freese is just 1-for-16 (.063) over his last five starts, so he'll get the day off to clear his head as Josh Harrison slides over to third base in his stead. The 34-year-old could be afforded a few extra rest days until he breaks out of his slump.

