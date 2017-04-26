Pirates' David Freese: Out of lineup again Wednesday
Freese (hamstring) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs.
He didn't play in Tuesday's game due to right hamstring soreness, an ailment that appears to have lingered for at least one more game. Josh Harrison slots in as the third baseman and Phil Gosselin gets the start at second base while Freese remains day-to-day.
