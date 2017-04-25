Freese is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.

Freese will take a breather after starting each of the last 14 games for the Bucs. Josh Harrison will slide over to third base while Alen Hanson takes over at second. The 33-year-old is slashing .321/.418/.536 with three homers and 10 RBI through 56 at-bats this season.

