Pirates' David Freese: Struggling mightily in June
Freese, who went 0-for-4 against the Rays on Wednesday, is batting .143 (5-for-35) in his last 10 games.
It looks as though playing every day might be taking its toll on the 34-year-old. His defense at third base has lapsed and he's totaled two extra-base hits (in 94 plate appearances) in June. Freese has hit cleanup almost exclusively in the last month but was moved to fifth Wednesday, a sign that further changes may be coming if he doesn't snap out of his slump.
More News
-
Pirates' David Freese: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Receives afternoon of rest after night game•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Hint of turnaround?•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Drives in three runs Sunday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Heads to bench Monday•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....