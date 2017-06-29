Freese, who went 0-for-4 against the Rays on Wednesday, is batting .143 (5-for-35) in his last 10 games.

It looks as though playing every day might be taking its toll on the 34-year-old. His defense at third base has lapsed and he's totaled two extra-base hits (in 94 plate appearances) in June. Freese has hit cleanup almost exclusively in the last month but was moved to fifth Wednesday, a sign that further changes may be coming if he doesn't snap out of his slump.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories