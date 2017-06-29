Freese, who went 0-for-4 against the Rays on Wednesday, is batting .143 (5-for-35) in his last 10 games.

It looks as though playing every day might be taking its toll on the 34-year-old. His defense at third base has lapsed and he's totaled two extra-base hits (in 94 plate appearances) in June. Freese has hit cleanup almost exclusively in the last month but was moved to fifth Wednesday, a sign that further changes may be coming if he doesn't snap out of his slump.