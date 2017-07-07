Freese is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Cubs.

It seems to be a routine day off for Freese, who has started the month of June with a .267 batting average and an .878 OPS over 15 at-bats, but is set to head into the All-Star break sporting a career-low .250 batting average. Josh Harrison will take over at the hot corner Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast