Pirates' David Freese: Takes seat Friday
Freese is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Cubs.
It seems to be a routine day off for Freese, who has started the month of June with a .267 batting average and an .878 OPS over 15 at-bats, but is set to head into the All-Star break sporting a career-low .250 batting average. Josh Harrison will take over at the hot corner Friday.
More News
