Neverauskas allowed one earned run in two innings Monday in his major-league debut. He gave up two hits and no walks while striking out one batter.

The native Lithuanian sat at 97 mph with his fastball and threw 15 of 25 pitches for strikes. The former starter could stick in the bullpen if the team decides to cut ties with Antonio Bastardo, provided the rookie continues to pitch as well as he did Monday.

