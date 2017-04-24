Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Promoted to Pittsburgh
Neverauskas was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Neverauskas was promoted to take the spot of Adam Frazier, who was placed on the disabled list with a hamstring strain Monday. The 24-year-old hasn't allowed an earned run in 8.1 innings with Indianapolis this season, striking out seven and walking three. He should slot in to the Pirates' bullpen for the time being.
