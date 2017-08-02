Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Returns to majors
Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Neverauskas will rejoin the big-league relief corps to replace Wade LeBlanc (personal), who landed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move. The Lithuanian reliever will look to carry his strong 2.96 Triple-A ERA into the big leagues with him as he enters a middle-relief role with Pittsburgh.
