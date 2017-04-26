Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Sent back to Triple-A
Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
After being promoted to the big club earlier in the week, Neverauskas made his big-league debut Monday against the Cubs, covering two innings in relief and conceding one run on two hits. The right-hander, who works in the mid-to-high-90s, should be back with the Pirates before long, but he'll head back to the minors for the time being with the big club more in need of an extra infielder.
More News
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...