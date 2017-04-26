Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

After being promoted to the big club earlier in the week, Neverauskas made his big-league debut Monday against the Cubs, covering two innings in relief and conceding one run on two hits. The right-hander, who works in the mid-to-high-90s, should be back with the Pirates before long, but he'll head back to the minors for the time being with the big club more in need of an extra infielder.

