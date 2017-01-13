Hutchison agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Pirates on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Hutchison came over to the Pirates in an August trade that sent a pair of prospects up to Toronto. He struggled during his September stint with the Pirates, allowing seven runs in 11.1 innings. That said, he should slot in towards the back of the Pirates' rotation this season, and the fact that he's still just 26 years old suggests that he still has the potential to turn into a quality starter.