The Pirates demoted Santana to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

He collected 12 strikeouts in 7.2 relief innings (nine games) but lacked command (five walks) and compiled a 5.87 ERA. Santana debuted after crafting a 1.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB for Indy. He found his first go-around in the majors a bit more challenging, however. There's a decent chance he'll find himself back in the Bucs' bullpen before season's end, given the team's problems.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories