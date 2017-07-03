Pirates' Edgar Santana: Sent packing to Indianapolis
The Pirates demoted Santana to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
He collected 12 strikeouts in 7.2 relief innings (nine games) but lacked command (five walks) and compiled a 5.87 ERA. Santana debuted after crafting a 1.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB for Indy. He found his first go-around in the majors a bit more challenging, however. There's a decent chance he'll find himself back in the Bucs' bullpen before season's end, given the team's problems.
