Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Diaz has seen limited playing time since Francisco Cervelli returned from the 7-day concussion DL, and appears to have lost out on a backup role to counterpart Chris Stewart. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old has filled in admirably since getting called up in May, hitting .266 with 14 RBI over 79 at-bats, and should get a chance to see increased action at Indianapolis. Reliever A.J. Schugel was recalled in a corresponding move.