Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Available on Sunday
Rivero is available to pitch Sunday after throwing 20 pitches Friday and warming up in the bullpen Saturday, The Fan 93.7 Pittsburgh reports.
Speaking during his weekly radio show, manager Clint Hurdle said Rivero could get the nod if needed Sunday in St. Louis. Hurdle also added that he's been asked whether Rivero might throw 100 innings in 2017, a nod to his durability. The Pittsburgh manager went on to note that every pitcher is available Sunday, especially with Monday's off-day.
