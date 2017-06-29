Rivero didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in a non-save situation for the Pirates during Wednesday's win over Tampa Bay.

It was a nice bounce-back appearance for Pittsburgh's closer, who gave up two runs (one earned) and took the loss in Tuesday's series opener. Rivero has now appeared in back-to-back games, meaning he might be unavailable in Thursday's matchup if a save situation arises. If that's the case, Juan Nicasio appears next in line for closer duty.