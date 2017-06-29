Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Bounces back from Tuesday's loss
Rivero didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in a non-save situation for the Pirates during Wednesday's win over Tampa Bay.
It was a nice bounce-back appearance for Pittsburgh's closer, who gave up two runs (one earned) and took the loss in Tuesday's series opener. Rivero has now appeared in back-to-back games, meaning he might be unavailable in Thursday's matchup if a save situation arises. If that's the case, Juan Nicasio appears next in line for closer duty.
More News
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....