Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Cruises to sixth save
Rivero threw 1.1 scoreless innings against the Cubs on Saturday en route to his sixth save of the season. He issued one walk and struck out one batter.
Rivero has run away with the closer job since Tony Watson was removed from the ninth-inning role, as he's successfully converted all six of his save opportunities. The lefty has been dominant all season long with a 0.76 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB over 47.1 innings. There's a case to be made for Rivero as a top-10 closer heading into the second half.
