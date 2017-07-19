Rivero has thrown 35 pitches over the last two days and may not be available Wednesday against the Brewers.

He picked up saves Monday and Tuesday, but has thrown three straight days only one time in 2017, when he appeared from April 12-14. In those games, he totaled 41 pitches. Given the crucial nature of Pittsburgh's series against division-leading Milwaukee, Rivero could get the call again Wednesday, but the Bucs would probably like to stay away from him if possible. The lefty leads the league with 47 appearances.