Rivero fired a perfect ninth inning Thursday against the Brewers en route to his ninth save of the season.

The southpaw surprisingly didn't strike anyone out, but he avoided any late drama with three harmless groundouts. Thursday's outing lowered both his ERA and WHIP to 0.70, making Rivero a very reliable option for saves despite not occupying the role for very long.

