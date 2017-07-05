Rivero posted his fourth save Tuesday, allowing one hit and walk while striking out a pair in a scoreless ninth inning.

The All-Star Game snub lowered his earned-run average to 0.80 in 45.1 innings, helping Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Rivero's sparkling numbers also include a 0.71 WHIP and 51:11 K:BB, thanks in part to a blazing fastball (98.2 mph) and repertoire which boasts four pitches. He threw only 16 pitches (11 for strikes) Tuesday and should be available out of the pen Wednesday.