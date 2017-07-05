Rivero posted his fourth save Tuesday, allowing one hit and walk while striking out a pair in a scoreless ninth inning.

The All-Star Game snub lowered his earned-run average to 0.80 in 45.1 innings, helping Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Rivero's sparkling numbers also include a 0.71 WHIP and 51:11 K:BB, thanks in part to a blazing fastball (98.2 mph) and repertoire which boasts four pitches. He threw only 16 pitches (11 for strikes) Tuesday and should be available out of the pen Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories