Rivero threw 1.2 scoreless innings Friday, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out a pair.

He relieved Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning with two runners on base and needed just five pitches to record the final two outs of the inning. Rivero then sat down the St. Louis lineup with a clean ninth frame for the win. He totaled only 20 pitches and figures to be available again Saturday.