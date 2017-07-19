Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Strikes out side for eighth save of season
Rivero allowed two hits while striking out the side during a scoreless inning of work to earn his eighth save of the season Tuesday against the Brewers.
The usually stellar Rivero allowed back-to-back hits with one out in the inning, but he buckled down to strike out the final two men he faced to escape the jam. He already has two saves and a win under his belt in three scoreless appearances since the All-Star break and looks to be among the elite relievers in Major League Baseball at the moment.
