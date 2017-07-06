Rivero allowed a hit but struck out the side en route to his fifth save Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Pitching on his 26th birthday, Rivero continued what's been a spectacular 2017 campaign -- his 0.78 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 are elite marks. Now that he has a lock on the ninth-inning role in Pittsburgh, Rivero has quickly become one of fantasy's more valuable relievers, but after pitching both Tuesday and Wednesday, he may be unavailable if another save chance presents itself Thursday.