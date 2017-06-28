Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Begins rehab
Cervelli (concussion) has started doing cardio during his rehab, but does not have a set timetable for his return, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cervelli will be eligible to return off the DL on Thursday, but the catcher is set to spend more time out following his concussion-like symptoms that reoccured last week. The Pirates are in fine hands with Elias Diaz behind the plate, and will not rush back Cervelli, especially after missing about 15 games this past month due to this injury alone. There will likely be a timetable for his return by the end of this weekend, but Cervelli appears to be a ways away from rejoining the team.
