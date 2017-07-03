The Pirates activated Cervelli (concussion) from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

He's slated to start at catcher and bat seventh Monday against the Phillies. Cervelli has been out of action since June 19, when he suffered his latest concussion. Because of Cervelli's history of head injuries, manager Clint Hurdle previously acknowledged he could try to find some time for Cervelli at a different position -- most likely first base -- but the veteran backstop is still expected to see most of his duties behind the plate. He's slashing .250/.345/.381 with three homers in 194 plate appearances this season.